Footage of the cancelled Avengers game for the Xbox 360 has emerged, offering new insight into how the game would have played.

Originally set to be released by THQ before it was later cancelled, this new glimpse comes from a community of game preservationists known as Obscure Gamers, who obtained the footage from a hard drive.

The gameplay gives an insight into how the game would have been a first-person experience, playing as popular Avengers icons including Iron Man, Thor, Captain America and the Hulk.

Players would have been able to play co-operatively through a variety of missions as well as level up their character and earn new perks.

Environments and certain character models are early builds, but the gameplay manages to give a sense of how the game would have played – specifically highlighting how each individuals powers would have been utilised in the game.

You can watch the full footage below.

The Avengers was originally set to coincide with the 2012 film of the same name. The project was eventually cancelled as THQ fell into financial difficulty and was forced to shut down.

Crystal Dynamics is set to release their Marvel’s Avengers game this September, which will also embrace a co-operative experience and allow players to upgrade their characters. Further updates will also introduce new areas and characters.

An event is set to take place later this month known as Marvel’s Avengers WAR TABLE stream which aims to give players a look into new gameplay and also give them a feel for how co-op will work within the game.