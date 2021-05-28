New Game Director for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ as CDPR expand operations

CD Projekt Red has announced a new Game Director for Cyberpunk 2077, to allow for their ‘parallel AAA development’ strategy.

Previous Cyberpunk 2077 Director Adam Badowski is also the studio head of CD Projekt Red (CDPR), and will be retaining the latter role in order to focus on leadership duties. The main factor in this transition appears to be the implementation of RED 2.0, CDPR’s new dual game development strategy.

Cyberpunk 2077’s new Game Director will be Gabriel Amatangelo, who was previously a creative director. Amatangelo has also worked in design roles on Dragon Age: Inquisition and Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Advertisement

All future Cyberpunk 2077 expansions, patches, and DLC will be overseen by Amatangelo, while Badowski implements CDPR’s new phase of development. This strategy was announced in a recent video, in which the company shared its vision for the future.

"The foundation of our strategy is to shift and adapt our focus to enable parallel AAA game development. (…) We want to change the way we make games."

A. Kiciński, Joint CEO of CD PROJEKT For more info check out the CD PROJEKT Group's strategy update: https://t.co/IYrfUpgKZ8 https://t.co/SsAG4SSm0b — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) March 31, 2021

In order to achieve RED 2.0, the company announced that it will be building up a larger team in the coming year, and will form development teams that can work on both projects at once. This also includes working on CDPR’s internal game engine, REDengine.

“All these changes aim to enable us to work on multiple AAA games and expansions in parallel, starting in 2022”, said CTO Paweł Zawodny.

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who is best known as the game director for CDPR’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has reportedly also resigned from the company due to workplace bullying allegations.

Advertisement

Although he was found not to be guilty of the charges after a lengthy investigation, Tomaszkiewicz has resigned from both his role and the CDPR, noting the “discomfort” felt by fellow colleagues.

“Nonetheless, a lot of people are feeling fear, stress or discomfort when working with me,” he wrote, and apologised for “all the bad blood I have caused”.