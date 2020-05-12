Paradox Interactive, Larian Studios lead new online games festival in June

Media Indie Exchange (MIX), which has previously hosted booths at events such as E3 and Gamescom, has announced a new online-only multi-day gaming festival and convention, the Guerrilla Collective.

The thee-day festival runs from June 6 to 8, and will include some of the most-acclaimed independent studios in the world, such as Larian Studios (the Divinity series and the upcoming Baldur’s Gate III) and Paradox Interactive (the Europa Universalis franchise and the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2).

The Guerrilla Collective being touted as a “coalition leading independent game companies”, produced by MIX in partnership with the Kinda Funny Games Showcase, according to a press release.

A collective of amazing game studios and publishers have come together to create a digital multi-day press conference from June 6th-8th. Teams will share new games, debut trailers while celebrating the gaming culture. More info: https://t.co/Gja0ka2oxN #guerrillacollective pic.twitter.com/yoYDrsJfYC — Guerrilla Collective (@GuerrillaCollec) May 11, 2020

Players can expect new trailers for upcoming games, fresh reveals for unannounced projects and more big news during the festival. It kicks off on June 6 at 10am Pacific Time with the Guerrilla Collective Live show via Twitch, and continues on June 7 and 8.

Other shows during the event include:

Paradox Insider (11:30am PT)

PC Gaming Show in partnership with PC Gamer (12pm PT)

Future Games Show in collaboration with Games Radar (2:30pm PT)

All three shows occur on June 6.

Guerilla Collective is also set to run as part of IGN’s Summer Of Gaming and GameSpot’s Play For All events. Besides Larian Studios and Paradox Interactive, other indie companies involved are ZA/UM (which developed Disco Elysium), Good Shepherd Entertainment (John Wick Hex), Versus Evil (The Banner Saga) and more. For the complete list of participants, check out the event’s official website.

Larger publishers have announced their own showcases during in the wake of E3’s absence this year. Last week, Microsoft announced its monthly Xbox 20/20 event, which will showcase the latest in the world of Xbox.

Video game publishers and developers have had to tweak their promotional strategies due to the coronavirus’ cancellation of all large live gatherings. Major gaming conventions such as E3, Paris Games Week and the Tokyo Games Show have been cancelled.