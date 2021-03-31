New ‘Genshin Impact’ trailer confirms PS5 release is soon

miHoYo have confirmed that Genshin Impact will be releasing on PS5 soon in a new announcement trailer.

The free-to-play open world RPG is already available to PS5 users via PS4 backwards compatibility but the new native version will feature enhanced visuals and performance.

The PS4 version of Genshin Impact did already feature enhancements on PS5, such as a smooth 60 frames-per-second performance. However, the new PS5 version will allow the game to run in 4K resolution with enhanced textures as well as faster loading times.

Advertisement

While miHoYo’s official trailer only says that the PS5 version is coming soon, PlayStation‘s official Twitter has stated that the action RPG will be arriving on PS5 this spring, while adding that it would also include “DualSense controller support”.

Genshin Impact comes to PlayStation 5 with enhanced visuals, fast loading, and DualSense controller support. Face (and wield) the elements of Teyvat this Spring. pic.twitter.com/y9QQGID8Js — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 31, 2021

Existing Genshin Impact players on PS4 will be able to continue their progress on the PS5 version. Cross-progression remains unavailable between Sony’s platform and the PC and mobile versions.

While data is not known for PC and console, the mobile version of Genshin Impact continues to be hugely profitable, having already earned over US$1billion in revenue in six months.

A Nintendo Switch port has still yet to be confirmed by the Chinese studio. It may yet come to a portable console however as Qualcomm is reportedly working on an Android-powered Nintendo Switch competitor.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Fortnite has received a visual and performance update on Nintendo Switch.