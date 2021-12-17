New ‘Ghostbusters’ video game in the works according to Ernie Hudson

A new Ghostbusters video game is currently in development, according to cast member Ernie Hudson.

Hudson was speaking at the Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio, Texas, earlier in the week when he was asked about the possibility of a new project (thanks to Ghostbusters News via Nintendo Life).

When Hudson was asked if he’d do another Ghostbusters video game, he replied: “I just got an email because we’re doing another video game. They’re scheduling it now to do the recording, and I’m not too sure who’s going to do it. I know me and Danny (Dan Aykroyd), I think. I’m not sure about Billy (Bill Murray) will do anything on it. So, there will be another video game.

“When they’ll bring it out, I don’t know, but it’s definitely happening,” Hudson added.

Many fans consider the 2009 Ghostbusters video game (recently remastered), which had all four of the original actors reprise their roles, the original Ghostbusters 3.

“They’ve been sending me prototypes of the character to get the image right,” Hudson continued when asked about the process of approving his likeness. “Which they seem to have a hard time somehow creating my image. It’s so weird to me that they can get Bill Murray, and Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis to look exactly like they look, but I end up looking like Eddie Murphy or somebody.”

In October of this year, developer IllFonic‘s co-founder Raphael Saadiq let it slip that the studio, responsible for asymmetrical multiplayer titles Predator: Hunting Grounds and Friday The 13th, was working on a Ghostbusters title.

This came up at the 59:40 mark on this podcast that Saadiq appeared on, but it now appears to have been edited out.

You can watch the original panel Youtube video here. Hudson answers the question about another Ghostbusters video game at the 15:46 mark.

