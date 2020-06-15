New ‘Ghostrunner’ gameplay trailer showcases abilities and enemies

One More Level has released a gameplay trailer for its cyberpunk hack-and-slash game, Ghostrunner, which showcases a new Cyberspace level, player abilities and enemy types.

The minute-long gameplay trailer, which debuted at the GamesRadar’s Future Games Show on Saturday (June 13), gives players a look at the game’s main character free-running up the side of a tower that he is trying to infiltrate, while also quickly dispatching enemies with his sword.

Check out the gameplay trailer below.

The trailer also showcases the game’s grand level designs, the different locations available, abilities and new enemy types. The game’s previous gameplay reveal showcased gun-wielding enemies, but the new trailer introduces enemies with shields that will be significantly harder to take down.

One of the new skills that the Ghostrunner can attain is called Tempest, which allows him to use a force push-style ability to knock back enemies. The Tempest skill can also deflect enemy bullets.

A demo of the game is now available for free on Steam. “Ghostrunner is a hardcore FPP slasher packed with lightning-fast action, set in a grim, cyberpunk setting of a futuristic mega-structure,” reads the game’s official description on Steam. “Climb Dharma Tower, humanity’s last shelter after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the very bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster and take your revenge.”

One More Level’s Ghostrunner is set to be published by All In! Games for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One later this year. A firm release date has not been announced.