New ‘Gotham Knights’ gameplay shows off Nightwing and Red Hood in action

Warner Bros. Games has revealed the first official Gotham Knights gameplay featuring the two playable characters of Nightwing and Red Hood.

The gameplay footage debuted today (May 10) and included a full walkthrough narrated by Gotham Knights game director, Geoff Ellenor. The developer showed off each hero’s distinct fighting styling in the open-world of Gotham, as well as showcasing how their traversal abilities come in handy while navigating the crime-riddled city.

Nightwing’s playstyle is centred around unique acrobatic combat with an aerial glider, while Red Hood has twin firearm skills and a powerful jump ability called “mystical leap” at his disposal. From the footage, it seems that players will be able to travel to any location they can see across the map.

The almost 14-minute walkthrough also showed the two heroes taking on groups of enemies located around Gotham. According to Ellenor, “each crime in Gotham Knights plays like a mini-game mode with rules and optional objectives.”

The director also explained how co-op works, demonstrating how Nightwing and Red Hood can collaborate in battle. Each hero also has their own unique ultimate-like ability that will gradually fill during combat and allow players to execute a powerful takedown attack.

Ellenor also dived into a new area of the game, The Belfry, the headquarters of the Knights. Here, players can access the Batcomputer which allows a visual of the map, quests, and the way to advance the story.

A workbench is also accessible to upgrade equipment and players can find blueprints and materials for new gear, with different stats, by taking on missions and fighting crime. Other playable characters, including Batgirl and Robin, can also be seen hanging around the home base, although no new gameplay for those heroes was revealed.

A short cutscene which takes place during the beginning half of the game shows how the Knights are still processing the loss of Batman, while two more stealth gameplay sequences from both heroes were also shown, teasing new details about the antagonist of Gotham Knights, the Court of Owls.

Gotham Knights is set to launch on October 25 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The developer confirmed that the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game have been cancelled. Pre-orders for every platform are now available for several editions, including the Gotham Knights Standard Edition and the Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition, which features the base game and Visionary Pack downloadable content (DLC) with exclusive gear, cosmetics and Beyond Suitstyle character skins inspired by the Batman Beyond animated series and more.

There’s also a Gotham Knights Collector’s Edition, which features everything from the Deluxe Edition, as well as an augmented reality collectable pin, 16-page media book, exclusive Gotham City map, and a four-character statue diorama. All pre-orders will receive a 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233.

In other news, Ghostwire: Tokyo‘s director wants to make DLC and a full-fledged sequel.