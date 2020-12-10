New ‘GTA Online’ trailer previews Cayo Perico Heist’s exotic setting

Rockstar Games has released a new trailer for GTA Online’s forthcoming Cayo Perico heist.

The minute-long trailer for the heist, which the developer describes as “the biggest GTA Online adventure ever”, gives players a glimpse of new missions, submarines, club weapons and more.

“Cayo Perico is not only the nerve center of El Rubio’s drug empire, but the island also plays host to his other great love: marathon dance parties on golden beaches, where everyone from jetsetters and heiresses to legendary music producers gather to rave until the sun comes up,” reads the trailer’s accompanying description.

“But away from the beach’s earthly delights lies an untold fortune in art, gold and drug money, scattered across the island. It’s the score of a lifetime for those who can find a way in,” Rockstar added.

Watch the trailer below.

The Cayo Perico heist will also introduce a brand new virtual underground club called The Music Locker, which will feature performances from real-world DJs. The upcoming club will be located directly under the game’s existing The Diamond Casino & Resort.

The update is set to launch on December 15. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games challenged GTA Online players to steal $100billion of in-game currency over a week in exchange for exclusives.

Rockstar Games previously announced that it would be releasing an “enhanced and expanded” version of GTA V for the PlayStation 5. The upcoming next-gen version of the game will “take full advantage of the PS5 hardware and its new features”, and is set to launch in the second half of 2021.