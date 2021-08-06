New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ trailer introduces Lady Hellbender

Square Enix has released a new cinematic from the upcoming Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy game featuring a new character: Lady Hellbender.

The trailer shows a large chamber in which sits Lady Hellbender, leader of the Hellraisers, and a collector of monsters. The description of the cinematic says that the player can choose to sell either Rocket or Groot to her which begins a love/hate relationship. It seems likely that Lady Hellbender will be showing up a few times throughout the game’s story.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy trailer also demonstrated the dialogue system. There doesn’t appear to be a morality system at play, but a more blatant choice system. The example in the trailer is the choice of whether Draxx or Starlord should be the one to make the introduction to Lady Hellbender. It’s unclear how long term the effects of this decision are, but both options seem equally entertaining.

A second version of the trailer has been released which contains developer commentary. This reveals that the game contains close to six hours of interactive cinematics. It also reveals story details about why the Guardians are meeting with Lady Hellbender. They need to raise credits to pay off a fine they received from Nova Core. To do this they intend to sell Rocket or Groot to her for some quick cash, before double-crossing her and taking them back.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy is available for pre-order now. It will release on October 26 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. Those who pre-order will receive an early unlock of the Throwback Guardians Outfit Pack.

