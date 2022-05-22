New Gucci Gaming Academy to support next generation of ‘CS:GO’ pros

Gucci and esports platform Faceit have announced the Gucci Gaming Academy, which will help proffessional players get signed with top esports teams, starting with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO).

Players involved with the academy program will be chosen from the CS:GO Faceit Pro League (FPL), and given the support they need to get signed by top esports teams. This includes in-game, psychological, physical coaching, hardware and networking support from both Gucci and Faceit.

The Gucci Gaming Academy aims to act as a next step for solo FPL players, and help them navigate their way through the realm of esports via training and other support programs.

Gucci and Faceit have also teamed up with the World Health Organisation to ensure that players get proper individual and group support on a range of health topics. Professional coaches will be provided by Faceit, as will digital training plans designed around individual players and hardware for each to use as well.

“We welcome efforts by Gucci and Faceit to encourage their large online communities to take the necessary steps for better health and wellbeing,” said Andy Pattison, team lead of digital channels at the World Health Organisation. “We need to continue to reach people with lifesaving health messages where they are, in the palms of their hands.”

Four players have already been chosen for the academy, as Lukasz “mwlky” Pachucki, Mārtiņš “shadiyy” Gūtmani, ​​Brajan “DGL” Lemecha, and Rokas “EspiranTo” Milasauskas have now begun their training. Future members will be selected based on in-game performance and interviews.

More information about the Gucci Gaming Academy program can be found at its website here.

