New ‘Hot Wheels Unleashed’ content lets you race Batman vehicles

Hot Wheels Unleashed has a new expansion pack, giving players the chance to race in Batman themed vehicles.

The newly launched Batman expansion pack adds a plethora of Batman themed material to the game. That includes a new location in the form of the Batcave. There, players can build custom tracks and race others online.

There are also five new vehicles to use, all based on Batman characters. These include a Joker car, Penguin car, Robin car, and also two Batman vehicles. Players can use either the Batman Rebirth car or the Armoured Batman car.

It’s also possible to use the Joker Funhouse Split as a special piece on your courses. It works by using Joker’s hair. The hair on either part of his head raises and lowers on either side of a split track. There are also a selection of decorative pieces for use in the game’s Basement – the customisable in-game headquarters.

The new expansion pack/DLC is available for all systems where the game exists. That means PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It’s priced at £11.99 or is also available as part of the Hot Wheels Pass Volume 1 season pass.

