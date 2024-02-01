New ‘Judas’ trailer leaves fans excited for “BioShock in space”

Ken Levine, the creator of the BioShock franchise, has revealed a new trailer for his upcoming game, Judas.

The trailer showed mechanics similar to the BioShock games (one comment on the trailer even refers to it as “BioShock in space”), with various powers at your disposal to make combat more engaging and gunplay to blow away your enemies (which include tiny robots), but did not confirm a release date. Instead it simply stated that the game is currently in development.

In 2022 Bloomberg reported that the game had fallen into development hell, with reporter Jason Schreier confirming that the game was facing developmental woes. The report stated that Levine likes to oversee each section of his games and evaluate them as they are created, leading to several unfinished aspects of a game that are then scrapped by Levine for being unfinished.

However, Judas was then revealed later that same year at The Game Awards. It has been in development since 2014.

The Steam page for the game describes it as being set on a disintegrating starship, with choices to be made for the player’s character.

“You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?”

Levine previously worked on both BioShock and BioShock Infinite, though chose not to work on BioShock 2. This is his first game since the release of BioShock Infinite in 2013, with Levine stating that his next game (revealed to be Judas) would be about “narrative legos” in an interview with Rolling Stone, allowing for an endlessly replaying story-driven game.

