New ‘League Of Legends’ champion Nilah is a Yasuo made for bot lane

Nilah, The Joy Unbound is the next champion coming to League Of Legends, and developer Riot Games has revealed that she is a skirmisher with abilities specifically designed to be used in bot lane.

Nilah is unique because although she is a melee skirmisher (think Yasuo, Yone, Irelia), she is intended to be played as a bot lane carry.

Armed with a water whip, Nilah’s playstyle revolves around staying close to allies and dealing sustained area of effect (AoE) damage in team fights.

You can read Nilah’s abilities below:

Passive: Joy Unending allows Nilah to gain 50 per cent of experience that would be lost from sharing it with an ally in proximity to minions. Nilah also gains additional effectiveness from healing and shielding given to her by allies, and anyone who casts a heal or shield on Nilah will receive some of the effect for themselves.

Q: Formless Blade has two parts. The first is a passive that allows damage to enemy champions ignore some of their armour and heal Nilah for part of the damage dealt. This passive scales with crit chance and if Nilah is at full health when she is healed, it will provide a shield. The active (castable) ability for Formless Blade damages enemies in a straight line – hitting an enemy also increases Nilah’s attack range and attack speed for several seconds and grants splash damage to her auto-attacks.

W: Jubilant Veil envelopes Nilah in a mist, granting her movement speed, reducing incoming magic damage, and allowing her to dodge all incoming basic attacks. Coming into contact with an ally champion grants them the same effects.

E: Slipstream is a targeted dash that sends Nilah through the targeted unit, damaging all enemies she goes through. Nilah can hold two charges of Slipstream.

R: Apotheosis is Nilah’s ultimate ability. Nilah spins her weapon around her, dealing damage and pulling enemies in toward the centre with a final burst. Nilah is healed for a portion of the damage dealt, and like Formless Blade, gives her a shield if she is already at full health. Apotheosis’ healing and shielding scales with critical strike chance and is shared with nearby allies.

A new day is just over the horizon.#StarGuardian returns on July 14 💫 pic.twitter.com/eIzBSVVEtP — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 20, 2022

Speaking to press, Riot Games shared that from a design perspective, the goal of Nilah was to create a League Of Legends skirmisher specifically designed for use in bot lane – unlike champions such as Yasuo, who is sometimes played bot despite being designed as a top or mid lane champion.

Riot added that it will be supporting Nilah as a bot laner “first and foremost”, and says she “shouldn’t really be blind pickable in other lanes”.

For countering Nilah, Riot says she will struggle against champions with high harassing damage, and she will be particularly susceptible to crowd control (CC) because she is melee.

Nilah will launch on July 13, and her launch skin will be Star Guardian Nilah.

Earlier in the week, Riot revealed that one day after the launch of Nilah, League Of Legends will celebrate its next Star Guardians event.