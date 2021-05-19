New images from ‘Battlefield 6’ have reportedly surfaced online

A brand-new series of images reportedly from a Battlefield 6 trailer have been leaked online.

Reddit user Schipunov shared censored versions of the leaks via the official Battlefield 6 subreddit yesterday (May 18). They claim that the images were first leaked by “some dude called ‘hi93048234’ on Discord”, and noted that the pictures’ authenticity were supposedly confirmed by prominent leaker Tom Henderson.

Uncensored versions of the leaks have since made their way onto Twitter and seem to show expand on the scenes that were seen in previous leaks, which appeared online earlier this month. The new images offer new looks at a tropical island, a rocket launch and robot dogs, and are allegedly from the upcoming reveal trailer for the game.

Battlefield 6 pic.twitter.com/I5oNj5H2GW — leaks Gaming Updates and Countdowns I Free 🇵🇸 (@Onion00048) May 18, 2021

Henderson later took to Twitter to reiterate to readers that all leaks “should be taken with a grain of salt, no matter who they come from”. He added that “sometimes even announced features […] don’t make it to the game. So take everything said when it comes to ‘leaks’ with caution”.

Sometimes even announced features (Battlefield V crash landings for example) don't make it to the game. So take everything said when it comes to "leaks" with caution. Too many people are taking what I say as 100% fact… Even obvious jokes 🙄 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 18, 2021

Earlier this month, developer EA DICE teased that it will reveal more about the game in June. This year’s EA Play event has been scheduled for July, which means the supposed Battlefield 6 reveal could take place at E3 or at a standalone reveal virtual event. The company has also confirmed that the game will release on current- and next-gen consoles later this year.

In other news, Battlefield V is currently available for free on PS4 and PS5 as part of Sony’s PS Plus offerings for the month of May. Other games include Stranded Deep and Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last.