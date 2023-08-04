New ‘Lego Harry Potter’ game seen on social media, claims report

Reportedly, there is a new Lego Harry Potter game in the works as an image promoting it was spotted on the Warner Bros. South Africa Instagram account.

Per Video Games Chronicle, this now-deleted post showed a Lego Minifigure of Harry Potter with the logo for TT Games and a date of August 25. TT Games is the British developer and publisher behind the Lego games and this date overlaps with Gamescom, one of the industry’s largest trade fairs, which will be hosted over August 23 to August 27 in Cologne, Germany.

Rumours that there is a Lego Harry Potter game that would mimic the structure of 2022’s Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga popped up in March of this year. Nintendo Life‘s source said that the game was “sucking up the studio’s resources” and that a Lego Guardians of the Galaxy game was cancelled at the same time.

Advertisement

Another Lego Disney game was also binned and that a more expansive The Mandalorian DLC for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was at risk.

While Hogwarts Legacy offered fans an opportunity to explore all of the magical school and its surroundings, plenty of players have warm memories of Lego Harry Potter. Years 1-4 was released for PC, PlayStation 3, PSP, Xbox 360 and Nintendo DS in 2010, followed by Years 5–7 for those above platforms in 2011.

The remastered Lego Harry Potter Collection brought both games to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2018. As these games are a comprehensive and humorous retelling of all of the films, the unconfirmed new game could add content from Fantastic Beasts to attract fans to the world again.

In other gaming news, a Baldur’s Gate 3 modder has unlocked multiclassing in the game’s easiest difficulty level, allowing players to try builds like the Sorcadin.