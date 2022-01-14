New ‘Lost Ark’ trailer details the world of Arkesia

Lost Ark’s latest trailer shares information about the game’s world ahead of its long-awaited western release.

In Lost Ark, the Ark is a mysterious item that was split into seven pieces and hidden across the realm to avoid it falling into the wrong hands. However, the splitting of the Ark drew the attention of demons, who opened a rift to invade the world. This great invasion began the Chain Wars, and the only way to stop the conflict is to bring together the seven pieces of the Ark.

The trailer details the history of the Lost Ark universe, and some of the locations players can visit (As reported by PCGamesN).

Some of the locations highlighted in the video include Rethramis and Luterra, where players will begin their journey. They can then charter a ship to visit more distant locations. These include the village of Tortoyk and Annika, the latter of which featured martial arts tournaments.

Lost Ark was initially released in 2018 as a Korea-only title, but Smilegate confirmed it would be getting a Western release earlier this year. Amazon Games Studios is handling the localisation.

“We are proud to be Smilegate RPG’s partner in the West and have been working tirelessly with them to provide Lost Ark fans with the best game experience possible,” Amazon Games vice president Christoph Hartmann said when the release date was announced.

