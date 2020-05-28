New ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ gameplay to be showcased in June

Square Enix has announced that it will be hosting an online event in June to showcase new gameplay and co-op from its upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game.

The Marvel’s Avengers War Table stream was announced via the game’s official Twitter account. A video accompanying the announcement shows a moving mosaic made from snippets of the game, along with webcam footage of the developers working from home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It ends with quick a teaser of new trailers, co-op gameplay and story missions.

Check out the tweet below.

We’ve reassembled at home and are working to finish our mission. We can’t wait to show you new gameplay and co-op in our first Marvel's Avengers WAR TABLE stream on June 24! #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/fi4DxuYwZk — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) May 27, 2020

The tweet also seemingly confirms that the June 24 debut of War Table will be the first in a series of update streams leading up to the game’s release on September 4. The game was originally slated to be released on May 15, but was delayed in January.

The upcoming stream will provide gamers with a much-needed glimpse at the game, as very limited gameplay footage has been showcased since the game’s reveal at E3 in 2019. Marvel’s Avengers is set to release on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia on September 4.

Marvel’s Avengers is an action-adventure brawler that lets players control every one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes throughout its campaign. The game takes place five years after the events of A-Day, a day of celebrations in appreciation for the Avengers, when an unexpected attack causes mayhem and the death of multiple innocents. The Avengers are forced to go into hiding after backlash from the public.

In other Square Enix news, the company will be hosting a live-stream for its upcoming game, Outriders, later today (May 28). The Outriders broadcast will feature previously unseen gameplay footage, new locations, never-before-seen powers, character class deep dives, and development updates straight from the team.