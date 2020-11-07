New Mass Effect is in development by a “veteran team”, says BioWare

A new Mass Effect title is in the works and is being developed by a “veteran team”, Bioware has confirmed.

As part of a Mass Effect celebration today, BioWare have announced numerous related news, including the confirmation of a Mass Effect trilogy remaster. Along with the iconic trilogy been given a new lease of life, the companies have also confirmed the existence of a new entry.

Details on the project are scarce, outside of its mention in the an official blog post, however, it has been revealed that “a veteran team has been hard at work envisioning the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe”.

The developer later added that the new Mass Effect is in “early stages” and that “it can’t say any more just yet”. No word was mentioned on when fans can expect to hear new details.

Alongside the new Mass Effect, BioWare have also spent the the past year teasing a new instalment in the Dragon Age series. During an EA Play presentation in June, the company gave a glimpse of the new entry with some snippets of locations in stunning next-gen graphical fidelity. It later came forward and said that the team was “making progress” on the new entry.

Finally, in August, an extensive look into Dragon Age 4’s production was shared, delving into new story details. It was said that the story will revolve around “the people around you” and players will experience “new things, new places, and interact with people who lived and grew up in these spaces”.