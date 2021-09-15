New ‘Metroid Dread’ trailer challenges players to “Find Your Power”

Gearing up for the release of Metroid Dread, Nintendo has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi platform adventure, showcasing the wide array of weapons and skills bounty hunter Samus Aran will utilise in the game.

The trailer, below, sees Samus using familiar powers, including her ability to transform into a morph ball to fit into tight spaces, along with brand new abilities, such as a cloaking field that helps her evade detection by Metroid Dread’s terrifying E.M.M.I. robots – disturbingly prehensile machines whose original research purposes have been corrupted, leading them to relentlessly hunt Samus instead.

Set to arrive on Nintendo Switch in October, Metroid Dread is the first new Metroid game in four years (and the last game, Metroid: Samus Returns on the Nintendo 3DS, was a remake of 1991’s Metroid II: Return of Samus). Developed by Spanish studio MercurySteam and Nintendo, the game returns to the series’ 2D roots, with Samus trapped on the mysterious Planet ZDR, exploring its depths for an escape.

Nintendo has also unveiled a dedicated Metroid Dread website. Beyond the usual promotional duties, the site offers some of the deepest official reveals of the game’s story yet seen. It expands on the secrets of Planet ZDR and hints at deeper connections to the series’ lore, revealing a member of the secretive, near-extinct Chozo race will be encountered during the course of the game.

The site also gives a closer look at some of Samus’ new Aeion abilities, which “channel [a] mystical, self-replenishing energy source to great strategic advantage”. These include “Phantom Cloak”, providing that aforementioned cloaking field, “Flash Shift”, offering a trio of super-speed dashes on land or in air, and “Pulse Radar”, allowing Samus to detect destructible walls in her vicinity.

Metroid Dread launches on October 8, alongside the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

