New multiplayer ‘Crash Bandicoot’ game may appear at Xbox and Bethesda showcase

A brand new multiplayer-based Crash Bandicoot game developed by Toys For Bob may be revealed soon.

That’s according to Jez Cordon of Windows Central and content creator Rand al Thor 19 (via GAMINGbible), who recently appeared on the Xbox Chaturdays podcast to talk about the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda showcase on June 12.

When asked what could appear during the show, Rand al Thor said they think Toys For Bob will show off a new Crash Bandicoot game. Cordon then talked about what this game will look like, saying it’ll be a multiplayer title.

“I think we could see a new Crash Bandicoot, and not only is it going to be a new Crash Bandicoot it’s going to be a multiplayer Crash Bandicoot,” said Cordon. “It’s like a four player brawler almost, but Crash oriented.”

This seems to be the long-rumoured Wumpa League game, which Cordon says it’s no longer called, but that he can’t remember the new name.

Talk of a new Crash Bandicoot game has been circling for a while, with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time developer Toys For Bob celebrating the character’s 25th anniversary last September and saying “happy 25th anniversary Crash, we’ll see more of you very soon.”

This followed news that Activision Blizzard had rolled in all of its internal studios to work on Call Of Duty games, with Toys For Bob then confirming on Twitter that it was helping out with Season 3 of Warzone.

Many speculated at the time that Toys For Bob were thus no longer making any new Crash games, although any sort of development split between the team and progress on previous projects remained under wraps, meaning other projects were still possible as well.

Microsoft also said at the start of this year that it wants to use the Activision Blizzard acquisition to revive older franchises. Xbox head Phil Spencer said: “I’m looking forward to these conversations. I really think it’s about adding resources and increasing capability.”

Microsoft is yet to complete its acquisition deal, but when it does it’ll own the likes of Crash Bandicoot and Spyro The Dragon.

