New Nintendo Direct presentation happening today with updates on Switch games

A new Nintendo Direct presentation is being broadcasted today (September 13) to provide gamers an update about Switch games arriving this winter.

Nintendo said the presentation will be “roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter”. It’s expected although not confirmed that Nintendo will also discuss titles for 2023 including The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2.

Viewers can tune into the broadcast live at 3pm BST (10am ET/7am PT) via YouTube at the below link. Nintendo has chosen not to broadcast the Direct live via its UK-specific channels.

Per Eurogamer, it’s unlikely that there will be any major differences between the UK and US streams although the UK version will not be published until 4pm BST when it will appear as a straightforward video upload.

The Direct comes ahead of the Tokyo Games Show later this week where third-party publishers will be in attendance to demo upcoming Switch games. There are rumours of updates about Metroid as well as the aforementioned Zelda sequel.

Earlier this year Nintendo announced that the sequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild has a new launch window of spring 2023.

A video released on Nintendo’s YouTube channel shows The Legend Of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma announcing the delay to the sequel to Breath Of The Wild. Originally planned for a release towards the end of 2022, the game will now be released in spring 2023.

“We have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to spring 2023,” said Aonuma in the video. “For those of you have who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologise.”