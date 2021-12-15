New Nintendo patent might reveal ‘Breath of the Wild 2’ mechanics

A series of new Nintendo patents might provide some hints to how the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild might play.

As first spotted by GameReactor, Nintendo have filed a series of patents and accompanying imagery that could be to do with Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay mechanics.

The first patent, all of which are registered with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization), shows the ability to phase through from the bottom to the top of a surface. This ability was seen in the second trailer for the game, which can be seen below.

Another mechanic that was spotted in the second trailer is the ability to reverse time on specific things. At one point during the clip, Link can be seen reversing a giant metal ball rolling towards him using a new version of the time ability from the first game. The second patent potentially shows this in action.

The third patent contains brand new information. One of the more striking moments from the second trailer was seeing Link falling from way up in the sky and patent suggests that Link might have a bit more manoeuvrability in Breath of the Wild 2. Images show the figure in the drawings falling backwards, diving head first, and holding and using his bow while falling.

It’s important to note that patents don’t always directly translate to how a game will actually play. It might be that the features won’t play out exactly as shown in the images found in the patent filings but it does give players an idea about what Nintendo are considering.

