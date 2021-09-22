New Nintendo Switch controller could be announced this week

Nintendo could be revealing a new game controller for the Nintendo Switch as soon as this week, according to a US government listing.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Nintendo had filed a product application to the FCC for a “game controller” with a request of confidentiality for six months. The product includes the “HAC” prefix used for Nintendo Switch hardware.

However, as reported in VGC, the FCC had made a new filing yesterday (September 21), stating that “short-term confidential” information related to the peripheral, such as images and diagrams, will be made available on Friday, September 24.

If accurate, it could mean that Nintendo will officially announce this controller itself before images of the product are made public by the FCC this Friday.

If Nintendo does make an official announcement this week, it may even be part of a Nintendo Direct expected to happen in September, as there has been a presentation from the company for the previous five consecutive Septembers.

As for what controller it could be, fans speculate that it could be an N64 controller to coincide with rumoured plans to add that console’s library to Switch Online. It had also been reported that Game Boy games could also be coming to the subscription service.

VGC also noted that a placeholder diagram, which is currently blank except for labels indicating where the FCC’s certification label should go, is shaped and placed in a way that would roughly match with the design of the N64 controller.

Elsewhere, Alan Wake Remastered may be coming to Nintendo Switch after it received a rating in Brazil.

The remaster was previously confirmed for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms, and was shown during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2021.