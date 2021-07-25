New ‘No More Heroes 3’ gameplay shows poor open-world performance

New No More Heroes 3 gameplay has shown off the game’s open-world ahead of its release next month.

The footage, which was uploaded by YouTuber xPeter’s Archive, shows protagonist Travis Touchdown travelling across the world on bike and by foot. No More Heroes 3 is set in a fictional town called Santa Destroy and developed by Grasshopper Manufacture.

Footage to date has primarily focused on the game’s narrative and action elements, showing Travis in combat segments. This is the first time players have had an extended look at how the open-world area will function.

Players will traverse the open-world area between missions, exploring Santa Destroy to find side missions and collectibles. The footage shown doesn’t give too much away, but does however highlight the game’s poor performance.

The open-world in No More Heroes 3 seems to struggle on the Nintendo Switch, with some gameplay moments running at 10-15 frames per second (FPS). The lower this number, the more jittery a game can appear and the more difficult it can be to play.

There’s also a substantial amount of pop-in throughout the gameplay footage, as random elements of the world including houses, bridges and trees pop into view as the player approaches. This type of graphical issue is typically associated with games that are poorly optimised, or are struggling with the graphical power of the console.

There’s no information on when the footage was recorded, so it could be from an early development version of the game and not reflective of the product releasing next month (August 27).

Nintendo Switch exclusive Deadly Premonition 2 which released last July, launched with similar issues. Critics at the time noted the game’s poor performance, pop-in and low resolution in the open-world areas.

