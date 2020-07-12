New ‘Paper Mario: The Origami King’ gameplay has been released

Nintendo has hosted a Treehouse stream which has given a deep dive into live gameplay for the upcoming Paper Mario: The Origami King.

The game is set to be released next week (July 17) after only being announced back in May. Since then gameplay details have been scarce outside of the occasional snippet of footage. Now, an in-depth walkthrough has been shown to players, giving insight into how the adventure will play out.

Mario will begin his adventure after being invited to Toad Town with Luigi. Once arriving, the pair will discover something is amiss and Mario will find himself captured. It’s here he will escape to find Princess Peach’s Castle being abducted by King Olly, The Origami King. Eventually being left stranded, Mario’s adventure will begin as he attempts to fix the world.

The gameplay was dived into two elements, world exploration and combat. The land of Paper Mario: The Origami King will be one big open landscape compared to the stage based structure of past titles. Many secrets will be laid across the land, such as hidden Toads, which will be used to strengthen Mario in battle or re-build Toad Town.

One of Mario’s main abilities will be to gather confetti and use it to interact with the world and find hidden areas. An ability known as the 1000 Fold Arms will extend Mario’s hands to enable him to access hard-to-reach areas or peel back layers of the environment.

Battles in Paper Mario: The Origami King will offer a unique approach inside a circle arena and operate in two stages. The first stage acts as a puzzle section in which players will have to line-up enemies to damage as many as possible in one move. Toads can also be paid to cheer on Mario and gift him perks such as increased health. The second part is the fight itself, where turn based attacks will play out between Mario and his opponents.

Boss battles will shake things up by placing Mario outside the circle. From here it’s up to players to rearrange the circle in a configuration that Mario can use to reach the middle and attempt to attack the boss. Other items will appear on the board such as envelopes which provide hints and chests that will place coins.

You can check out the full Nintendo Treehouse below:

Nintendo also announced Bakugan: Champions Of Vestroia, an open-world RPG based on the popular anime of the same name. The game is being developed by WayForward, most notably known for the Shantae series.

A Nintendo Direct stream is also rumoured to be taking place after the release of Paper Mario: The Origami King and will feature an extensive look at the future for the Nintendo Switch console for the remainder of the year.

Other companies are also gearing up to showcase presentations for their upcoming titles. Ubisoft Forward will take place on July 12 and provide an insight into the company’s upcoming titles such as Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape and the recently announced Far Cry 6.

Microsoft will be delivering its event later this month and provide a first-look at titles for the upcoming Xbox Series X. Halo Infinite is already confirmed to making an appearance, with rumours also circulating that the Fable series could also be getting a reveal.