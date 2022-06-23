New PlayStation Plus launches in Europe – here are the biggest games available

The revamped PlayStation Plus tiered system has launched in its last regions today (June 23) – find out the biggest games you can play here.

The Essential, Extra and Premium tiers offer a number of differing benefits that stack the higher players go, with each now available in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Essential subscribers get the current PlayStation Plus offerings, whilst Extras will also get a number of PS4 and PS5 games, with Premium subscribers getting game trials and classic games on top of that.

Sony also noted today that a number of PAL-based regions will get NTSC support for a “majority” of their classic game library, meaning players will be able to choose between 50Hz and 60Hz display settings.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the most notable games from each platform available in Europe today for subscribers, but you can easily find the full list per platform here. Note that this list is not exhaustive, and some titles may only be available in specific regions as of publication.

PS1

Ape Escape

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Tekken 2

PS2

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak II

Jak 3

PS3

Demon’s Souls

Infamous

Infamous 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Red Dead Redemption

Tokyo Jungle

PSP

Super Stardust Portable

Game Trials

