New PlayStation Plus launches in Europe – here are the biggest games available

The revamped PS Plus tiers are now available in Europe, Australia and New Zealand

By Will Nelson
PlayStation 5. Credit: Sony

The revamped PlayStation Plus tiered system has launched in its last regions today (June 23) – find out the biggest games you can play here.

The Essential, Extra and Premium tiers offer a number of differing benefits that stack the higher players go, with each now available in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Essential subscribers get the current PlayStation Plus offerings, whilst Extras will also get a number of PS4 and PS5 games, with Premium subscribers getting game trials and classic games on top of that.

Sony also noted today that a number of PAL-based regions will get NTSC support for a “majority” of their classic game library, meaning players will be able to choose between 50Hz and 60Hz display settings.

PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus Collection. Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

We’ve compiled a list of some of the most notable games from each platform available in Europe today for subscribers, but you can easily find the full list per platform here. Note that this list is not exhaustive, and some titles may only be available in specific regions as of publication.

PS1

  • Ape Escape
  • Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
  • Resident Evil Director’s Cut
  • Tekken 2

PS2

  • Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy 
  • Jak II
  • Jak 3

PS3

  • Demon’s Souls
  • Infamous 
  • Infamous 2 
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time 
  • Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
  • Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault 
  • Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
  • Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
  • Red Dead Redemption
  • Tokyo Jungle
PSP

  • Super Stardust Portable

Game Trials

