New Pokémon called Gimmighoul from ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ revealed

A new Pokémon set to make its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been revealed.

Gimmighoul – which was first discovered last week in Pokémon Go, but was not catchable – will have one roaming form, and one where it can be found inside a coin chest.

In a description posted to YouTube, Pokémon wrote: “Introducing Gimmighoul, the Coin Chest Pokémon!

“Gimmighoul hide all over the Paldea region, lying in wait for somebody to come across them. Mr. Jacq and Professor Willow have joined forces to figure out how to catch one. Stand by for future announcements about their research results.”

You can watch a preview that features Gimmighoul below.

Gimmighoul follows the announcement of ghost dog Greavard, which Pokémon described as “so affectionate that paying it any attention will make it so happy that it will follow you wherever you go”.

Two new legendary Pokémon were also revealed in a recent Pokémon Presents livestream. Koraidon and Miraidon can both “change forms when needed” allowing players to use them as a form of transport, with these Pokémon capable of traveling across land, sea and air.

In September, a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet revealed more about the three different adventures that await players in the open-world game.

It was previously confirmed that one of these stories will see players out to defeat a series of gym leaders before taking on a series of league battles, but the new trailer shared more details about other storylines.

According to The Pokémon Company, “we’ve kept all the things you love about Pokémon, while evolving the adventure you can have”.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet is out November 18 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.