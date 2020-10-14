New PS4 update introduces tweaks ahead of PS5 launch

The PS4 has received a new firmware update, bringing new party and message features, new avatars, updated parental controls and more.

PS4 software update version 8.0 launches globally today (October 14), introducing some new key features. A PlayStation Blog from the company detailed all of its inclusions.

One of the most notable changes is to the console’s party and messaging functions. Following the update, both will be intertwined even more. Now, instead of having to set up groups across two apps, both will now use the same ‘Groups’, so players can party chat and send messages between PS4 and PS5. In regards to chat tweaks, an option to “Mute all Microphones” from the quick menu has also been added.

Numerous changes to the parental controls are being implemented. The console will combine the ‘Communicating with Other Players’ and ‘Viewing Content Created by other Players’ into one setting – ‘Communication and User Generated Content’. Parents can also set up a feature that ensures their children send a request to parents to access communication features in certain games.

Two-step verification has also been said to “be enhanced to support third party authenticator apps as an option during the activation flow and 2SV sign-in across PS4, mobile and web”.

Certain features have also been added and removed ahead of the PS5’s launch. Event Creation and Private Community Creation have both been removed, whilst PS4 Remote Play app on mobile (iOS/Android) and PC has been rebranded to PS Remote Play, inline with the functionality to work with PS5.

Finally, new avatars are being added to personalise your profile, including designs from popular PlayStation games such as Bloodborne, Journey, Ghost Of Tsushima, God Of War, The Last of Us Part II, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

As the PS5 approaches release, Sony are delving into new aspects such as the console’s backwards compatibility features and a full system teardown.