New PS5 model launches in November with a detachable disc drive

Sony has unveiled the latest version of the PS5 with the option to add an ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive to the digital edition of a much slimmer console.

To achieve the goal of creating a console model that offers its users “greater choice and flexibility”, Sony’s design and engineering divisions have delivered a thinner and lighter PS5 at no expense to the hardware inside.

The console has lost about 30 per cent of its original volume and 18 and 24 per cent of its original weight compared to the launch model.

A 1TB solid state drive has also been swapped into the new model, which is an increase of 175GB on the original. Moreover, the shell is now split into four panels – two glossy ones on the top and two matte ones on the bottom of the PS5.

“A variety of PS5 Console Cover colours for the new model will be available starting in early 2024, including an all-matte Black colourway and the Deep Earth Collection colours in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver,” Sony said, adding that colours like grey camouflage, light blue, pink and purple will become available at a later date.

Those who purchase the digital edition of the new slim console will be able to still play their physical games with the detachable disc drive.

However, that will be sold separately for £99.99 (£79.99). There will also be a horizontal stand included with the new PS5, but a vertical stand will be sold separately for £24.99 (£29.99).

Additionally, Sony communicated in its post to the PlayStation Blog that it intends for this PS5 to succeed the original model.

“Once inventory of the current PS5 model has sold out, the new PS5 will become the only model available,” it said. The new PS5 will go on sale in November in the United States and will be available through the online PlayStation Store and select retailers.

It will be priced at £389.99 ($449.99) for the digital edition and £479.99 ($499.99) for the edition with the disc drive.

