New PS5 model will support expandable storage

While the new PS5 model will have more storage than the original model, it will still support additional solid state drives (SSDs) to increase its capacity.

Revealed on October 10, the new model is a lot slimmer than before, reducing its volume by 30 per cent and its weight by 18 and 24 per cent. It will launch in November in the United States with a digital edition and an edition with a detachable disc drive.

Crucially, the specifications of the new PS5 have stayed the same bar a 1TB SSD, an improvement on the original 825GB SSD.

In practice, only 667GB of the SSD was useable by the original console for games and applications, meaning that the majority of players shelled out for an SSD to install at the back of their PS5.

Titles like NBA 2K23, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Horizon Forbidden West can chew up the available storage on PS5s owing to their volume of content and realistic yet technically complex graphics.

Fortunately though, IGN confirmed with a PlayStation spokesperson that “there are no changes with the new model” so that method of attaching an additional SSD to the console is the same.

Sony’s intention with the redesign was to offer its customers “greater choice and flexibility” when it comes to the PS5 console.

That being said, the detachable disc drive that allows physical games to be played on the digital edition will be sold separately, priced at £99.99 ($79.99)

A horizontal stand will be included with the new PS5, but a vertical stand will be sold separately priced at £24.99 (£29.99). Previously, there have been reported problems with placing the PS5 in a vertical position, however these alleged instances were not addressed by Sony.

In other gaming news, dashcam footage from the investigation into two police officers who ignored an active robbery to play Pokémon Go has been released.