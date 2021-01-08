New ‘PUBG’ reputation system will measure a player’s toxicity

PUBG Corp is set to introduce a reputation system to its popular battle royale, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

The new feature will be part of the game’s upcoming patch 10.2, which is already live on its test servers, and will assign players with a reputation level ranging from 0 to 5, the higher the better. This rank will be shown to other gamers through the Team Finder, and players will be rewarded with a higher level for good behaviour.

The Team Finder is a tool that was added in patch 9.2 in November 2020 that allows players to notify others that they are looking for a team. Those who signal that they are looking for a team through Team Finder will be played on a list and can be invited by other gamers.

“Keeping in-game interactions healthy is important to us,” the developer explained. “We know passions can run high on the Battlegrounds, but toxic behavior is never justified. To help keep things more civil while you kill each other, we’re introducing a new Reputation System to PUBG.”

“Your reputation level will naturally increase as you play games, as long as you are not exhibiting toxic or otherwise disruptive behavior. We hope this helps everyone have a better time on the Battlegrounds,” it added.

PUBG Corp says a player’s reputation level will “naturally increase” through gameplay in normal and ranked modes. Meanwhile, reputation levels could be affected by players repeatedly leaving matches and for carrying out negative behaviour, such as obstructing gameplay, verbal abuse and team killing.

PUBG’s patch 10.2 also adds a new car, the Coupe RB, alongside updates for ranked mode matchmaking, new emotes and a slew of quality of life improvements. Check out the 10.2 patch notes below.

PUBG recently made it to Steam’s list of the top 100 games of 2020, alongside other mainstays like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Dota 2. The list also included a couple of 2020’s breakout games, like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Among Us.