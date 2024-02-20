New publisher Neonhive Games launches with ‘Slopecrashers’ and ‘Harvest Hunt’

Glasgow-based PR and marketing agency Neonhive has branched out into publishing, supporting two indies Harvest Hunt and Slopecrashers in their debut this year.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, director and founder Korina Abbott shared that this is something that had been waiting for several years in the wings.

“During lockdown, we saw a large number of developers wanting to self-publish, and requesting revenue share deals instead of the standard monthly fee payment,” she shared.

“At the time, this setup wasn’t possible for us as an agency, but it lit the initial spark for us to think about publishing.”

Harvest Hunt is a stealth horror from Villainous Games Studios wherein players must survive five nights against a monstrous Devourer, using tarot-inspired skills to avoid detection.

On the other hand, Byteparrot’s Slopecrashers is an arcade snowboard combat racer with four player local multiplayer as well as eight player online multiplayer.

Both of these developers were clients of Neonhive and so the teams were keen to continue their collaboration together in this evolution of the partnership.

Looking to the future, Neonhive will not be supporting games that use NFTs, web3, cryptocurrency or AI for its art, voice acting and sound design.

“Our primary focus is Steam, because we have tons of experience managing store pages, wizarding tags, and setting up events – like the Scottish Game Sale for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital last year,” explained Abbott.

“However, we are also publishing games on consoles where it makes sense to do so.” Slopecrashers, for example, is expected to come to PC and consoles in the second half of the year.

