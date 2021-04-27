New ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ trailer reveals female lombax, Rivet

Insomniac Games has released a new gameplay trailer for its highly anticipated upcoming title, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The trailer includes new looks at gameplay and cutscenes from the game, but perhaps most importantly, reveals long-awaited information on the game’s new female Lombax character.

The trailer confirms that the female Lombax – who will be playable in the game – is named Rivet, and comes an alternate dimension some Ratchet & Clank. Rivet is portrayed by esteemed voice actress Jennifer Hale, who is best known for her work on Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic, Metroid Prime Trilogy, Metal Gear Solid, Diablo 3 and more.

Rivet is introduced into the Ratchet & Clank universe as the duo is sucked into an alternate dimension by the villainous Dr. Nefarious, who is mistaken for that new dimension’s Emperor Nefarious by Rivet.

Rivet will then team up with Ratchet & Clank to defeat Emperor Nefarious, and presumably Nefarious’ clones in a multitude of other dimensions.

The trailer also offers players a glimpse at the gameplay that can be expected. Rivet will be controlled the same way as Ratchet, albeit with minor differences. However, core elements of gameplay, including shooting, rail riding and more will remain the same.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is scheduled for a June 11 release exclusively on PS5 and will not be available on PS4.

Pre-orders are now available, with a Digital Deluxe Edition up for grabs. The digital deluxe version will come with the full game, five special armour sets, a photo mode sticker pack, 20 pieces of in-game Raritanium, a digital soundtrack and a digital art book.