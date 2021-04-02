New ‘Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual’ VR gameplay video

Some new gameplay footage of upcoming VR adventure Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual has been released on the Oculus YouTube channel.

The gadget-heavy mystery games centered around the Freelance Police, AKA Sam & Max, haven’t seen an entirely new release since 2010. Telltale Games’ The Devil’s Playhouse was the last time the pair were together. In the latest Oculus YouTube upload, some brand-new in-game footage can be seen. Check it out below.

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual will launch in June 2021, taking place in a rundown theme park. The full VR-enabled title allows players to solve mini-games in a modern take on the traditional style, and explore a 3D world.

Developers HappyGiant include some industry heavyweights on their team, including ex-Lucasarts staff who worked on the 1993 classic Sam & Max Hit The Road. Writer Mike Stemmle, concept artist Peter Chan, and creative director Mike Levine all return to work on the development, alongside original creator Steve Purcell.

“Even multimedia evil-slappers like Sam & Max could use a hand,” reads a release from HappyGiant, “and this time they’re using the incomprehensible magic of virtual reality to invite the player into their off-kilter world for a furious day of monster-slaying, obstacle courses, responsibly discharged firearms, and, of course, saving the entire freaking world.”

The trailer for the game was first released in 2020.

Last year saw Sam & Max’s Telltale titles given a full remaster by Skunkape Games. Including all six original episodes, the point-and-click adventure was fully remastered with a variety of new features. Enhanced graphics, widescreen settings, controller support, and five all-new musical tracks were also added on top of the much-loved games.