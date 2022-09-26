New ‘Silent Hill’ game rated in South Korea

An unannounced Silent Hill game has been rated by South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee, titled Silent Hill: The Short Message.

The game was rated by the committee on Monday (September 26), listed under publisher UNIANA. As Gematsu reports, the company regularly publishes Konami games in South Korea.

A number of Silent Hill projects are reportedly in development at various studios, including Bloober Team (The Medium, Layers Of Fear) who partnered with Konami last year to jointly develop “selected contents”. These contents, however, haven’t been announced.

In May this year, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno refused to comment on the ongoing rumours regarding a Silent Hill project, but said the studio will talk about what’s coming up “as soon as we can”.

One of the projects believed to be in development is a Silent Hill 2 remake, along with an episodic series of “short stories” and a new mainline entry (via VGC).

Rumours of a new entry in the Silent Hill franchise have circulated for years, with a report late last year suggesting Konami plans to revive the franchise alongside Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania.

Earlier this year, leaked images circulated online from what was believed to be a new Silent Hill title, which were taken down after a copyright claim.

Konami cancelled what was set to be the ninth installment in the franchise, Silent Hills, in 2015. The game was announced through P.T., a playable demo directed by Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro which received critical acclaim. The demo was later pulled from the PlayStation Store.

The original Silent Hill was released on the original PlayStation back in 1999, which spawned various sequels and spin-offs. The last mainline entry was Silent Hill: Downpour in 2012.