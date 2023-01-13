New ‘Skull & Bones’ release date due “very soon” after latest delay

A new release date for Skull & Bones will be announced “very soon” after the latest delay to the game, Ubisoft says.

After it was announced last September that the release of the much-anticipated game had been delayed once again until 2023, this week saw the game be pushed back once again, with a 2024 release now looking likely.

With the latest delay now confirmed, Ubisoft has now shared a new statement online, promising a new release date “very soon”.

They wrote that their “determination and focus remain the same,” to “offer the best in-game experience possible to our play from day 1”.

To explain the delay, they said it was due to “in providing further polish and balancing to our game experience, following your feedback from previous tests”.

See the full statement below.

The latest delay is far from the first time that Skull & Bones’ release has been pushed back. It was originally revealed at Ubisoft’s 2017 E3 press conference and it was reported last year that the lengthy development cycle and multiple delays were due to a string of directorial changes.

In a January 2023 update, Ubisoft confirmed that the game would now likely be released in 2024, citing “major challenges as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and long-lasting titles”.

The company added that the delay will allow for “a much more polished and balanced experience and to build awareness,” promising that players will be “positively surprised by its evolution”.

Back in September 2020, Skull & Bones’ creative director Elisabeth Pellen addressed the delay of the game in a letter, where she also briefly outlined what fans can expect from the team in the future and reiterated her team’s dedication to launching the title.

“Critical questions needed to be addressed over the past several months such as: how do we modernise the classic pirate fantasy? How do we ensure a more immersive and visceral experience? How do we create cool and memorable moments in-game? For most of these questions to be answered, it was clear that we needed more development time.”