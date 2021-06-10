New skins for Sombra and Baptiste have been revealed for Overwatch 2 during today’s Summer Game Fest stream.

Aaron Keller, Overwatch’s new game director at Blizzard Entertainment, came out on stage to talk to Geoff Keighley about some of the character model improvements for the sequel. He mentioned that a lot has gone into reinvigorating said character models for Overwatch 2, with new hair shader tech on the model of Baptiste, for example.

Sombra’s new look was quite challenging for the team at Blizzard as well, due to the multiple layers of hair, clothing, and technology present on her character model. Her asymmetrical design is filed with circuitry and nodes embedded into her clothing.

He also reiterated the change to 5v5 PvP when he said that Overwatch 2 “requires a fresh look at all of our heroes in the game, it should feel new yet familiar to fans of our strategic team-based combat.”

Not much else was revealed about Overwatch 2, but back in May the developers did announce plenty of the other changes coming to the game when it launches next year. The original Overwatch is also getting cross-platform play between PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Aaron Keller is one of the original team members behind Overwatch, and he took over from Jeff Kaplan when he stepped down from his almost 20-year run at Blizzard back in April. He said: “I am leaving Blizzard Entertainment after 19 amazing years. It was truly the honour of a lifetime to have the opportunity to create worlds and heroes for such a passionate audience.”

In other Blizzard news, the investment group that represents the company shareholders has claimed that the salary of Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, is still too high.