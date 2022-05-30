New ‘Splatoon 3’ screenshots showcase the game’s larger scale

Three new Splatoon 3 screenshots have been posted on the official Japanese Splatoon Twitter account showcasing some more of the game’s single-player locations.

The screenshots all seem to be taken from different locations in the campaign, dubbed Return of the Mammalians, but they all share a similar sense of scale, featuring huge pieces of scattered floating debris and destroyed structures. It appears that Splatoon 3’s campaign may be more elaborate than the base single-player components of the previous games, more akin to Splatoon 2’s Octo Expansion add-on.

Two of the Inkling’s pictured also notably have the usual Ink Tanks carried on their backs replaced by water bottles. Whether this is just an aesthetic accessory option or something more substantial is currently unknown.

Via Twitter’s translation, the Tweet reads, “Many mysterious structures have been confirmed in the space called Alterna. It looks like something, but it looks like it’s cut off in the middle… What do these mean?”

The translation isn’t perfect, but it seems to hint toward some of the mystery that’ll be present in the game’s narrative. Alterna has already been confirmed as the setting of Return of the Mammalians, which is separate from the game’s main hub, Splatsville. The area looks to be quite a strong departure from what we’ve seen in previous games, featuring more arctic-looking environments as opposed to the usual summer suburbia vibe.

Like its predecessor, Splatoon 3 will also feature a dedicated multiplayer mode, as well as the return of the well-received co-op mode, Salmon Run. There also appears to be a solid range of new abilities and weapons, including a bow, an inky hook shot, and a controllable crab-like tank. Splatoon 3 will release on September 9 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

