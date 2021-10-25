New ‘Splinter Cell’ may take inspiration from ‘Hitman’ franchise

Ubisoft may be taking inspiration from the Hitman franchise for its next Splinter Cell game, according to recent reports.

According to reports including VGC, “Ubisoft had fans play the upcoming Prince of Persia: the Sands of Time Remake and something that had the appearance of a new Splinter Cell prototype,” in the weeks before E3 2021.

It continued that “the testers did not spend a lot of time with the possible Splinter Cell game. Ubisoft provided a vertical slice that was just a basic tutorial section. However, this version of the game combined familiar Splinter Cell action with elements of the 2016 Hitman reboot.”

The news follows the suggestion that a new mainline Splinter Cell game has apparently been greenlit, eight years after the last title in the series.

There is no indication that the project Jeff Grubb reported on for VentureBeat is the same one discussed here, but it seems reasonably likely. It also suggests that Ubisoft is keen to bring back Splinter Cell in some form.

There is also no news yet on which studios are working on it, although VGC reports that the new game is being led by a studio outside of Ubisoft’s traditional Montreal base. It is also reportedly in an early phase of production so do not count on knowing more about it any time soon.

In recent times, Ubisoft has been blighted by allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination with the Singapore office under investigation. Earlier this year, the Ubisoft CEO claimed that important progress was being made in improving matters.

