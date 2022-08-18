New ‘Starfield’ footage won’t be at Gamescom 2022

After Bethesda announced that Gamescom 2022 attendees would be able to see new Starfield footage at the event, it looks that the decision has been reverted.

In the original news post, the publisher stated that those making their way to the event would “come see Redfall and Starfield gameplay and get your hands on Fallout 76 while you’re there”. This gave the inclination that attendees would be able to view brand new footage of the sci-fi role-playing game and Arkane‘s co-op vampire title.

However, the post has seemingly been updated to now read, “come see a replay of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase gameplay presentations for Redfall and Starfield and get your hands on Fallout 76 while you’re there” (via PCGamesN).

Advertisement

A fan on the Starfield Reddit page was able to screenshot the original post before it was updated with its current details. User ‘admiral_tofu’ shared the image and said, “Yea it’s been updated, I swear this is the original screenshot.”

Unfortunately, this change means fans will only be seeing the previously released 15-minute Starfield trailer at the gaming convention, which was revealed earlier this year during Summer Game Fest.

Fans of the upcoming game have expressed their disappointment with one saying: “You’ve got to feed us just a little more crumbs until the release date,” while another said, “I am really disappointed they don’t use Gamescom to show new gameplay. This is meant to be such a huge game but you cannot show off more than 15 minutes of rather unimportant gameplay at this point.”

Starfield is reportedly one of Bethesda’s most ambitious games and is currently set to launch in the first half of 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming title.

In other news, Nexus Mods has said “delete your account” if users are upset about inclusivity after a modder was banned for creating a mod that removed the Pride flag from Marvel’s Spider-Man.