New ‘Street Fighter 6’ footage reveals Guile in action

In-engine footage of Street Fighter 6 revealed the return of fan-favourite character Guile was streamed at Summer Game Fest today.

Opening the show, host Geoff Keighley revealed that Guile will be returning for Street Fighter 6, which is set to launch sometime in 2023. Little else was revealed about the game at Summer Game Fest, with the show focused on giving us a look at Guile in action.

You can check out the trailer for Guile below:

The first reveal for the game took place at Sony’s State Of Play, and it includes a new “world tour mode”, this mode will let players roam around getting into flights. Capcom said it’s “a single-player immersive story mode that pushes the boundaries of what a fighting game is and allows you to leave your own legacy within Street Fighter 6 with your player avatar.”

“Thirty-five years in the making, the Street Fighter series has welcomed fans from all walks of life with different gameplay experiences. From arcade mode, online matches, training mode, local versus battles, and more (all found within the fighting ground), we’re bringing modes present in previous titles – plus two brand-new modes called world tour and battle hub – to Street Fighter 6 to offer an unbeatable gaming experience,” said a PlayStation blog about the title.

