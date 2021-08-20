New teaser reveals Samus’ mission in ‘Metroid Dread’

Metroid Dread is being released in a few months (October 8) and now Nintendo has given players a sneak peak at what Samus Aran’s mission will be in the game.

The teaser trailer starts ominously enough: “The X Parasite, a dangerous lifeform capable of mimicking its prey was thought to be extinct until the Galactic Federation received a troubling transmission that suggested otherwise.”

In response, the Federation sent seven Extraplanetary Multiform Mobile Identifier robots to investigate but they all disappeared.

Early trailers however indicate that these E.M.M.I. robots will quickly turn on our armoured hero. Looks like it’s up to Samus Aran to save the day.

In the trailer, Aran can also be seen wearing two different suits. Apparently “the answer will be revealed soon,” according to a development blog from Nintendo.

Metroid Dread is the first new side-scrolling entry in the series in 19 years and Nintendo has revealed a few details about the weaponry at Aran’s disposal as well as how it can be used.

“In Metroid Dread, most actions – like Arm Cannon attacks and Melee Counters – can be performed from nearly any position. We wished to emphasise the player being able to maintain their speed and momentum at any given time, aiming to make the flow through different types of gameplay feel as seamless as possible,” explains the blog.

Developers have also been working on her other abilities. “In particular, this time, Samus can pull off counters without losing forward momentum. This paves the way for a more aggressive use of counters, letting Samus take advantage of momentary weaknesses in enemies otherwise out of reach.”

“Successfully scaling walls, slipping through gaps, and knocking down enemies in a fluid series of quick movements will make you feel like the strongest bounty hunter in the galaxy,” they continue.

Metroid Dread is out October 8, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

