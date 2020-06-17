New ‘The Division 2’ raid, ‘Operation Iron Horse’, to launch later this month

Ubisoft has announced that ‘Operation Iron Horse’, a new eight-player raid for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, will go live globally on June 30.

The free update was announced through the game’s official update blog. ‘Operation Iron Horse’ will pit players against the True Sons, a major enemy faction in The Division 2, while traversing the dangerous environment of a foundry where the True Sons are manufacturing weapons.

Ubisoft describes ‘Operation Iron Horse’ as “the ultimate challenge” for players, and promises “thought-provoking battles against enemies and bosses”, as per a statement supplied to GameSpot.

Watch the trailer for Operation Iron Horse below.

Players who have have reached Level 40 in The Division 2’s ’Warlords Of New York’ expansion will be able to participate in the raid at launch. Meanwhile, players who don’t own the expansion pack will be able to play a Level 30 version of ‘Operation Iron Horse’, which will be released on July 7.

‘Operation Iron Horse’ can be played in Normal and Discovery difficulty modes. Discovery mode will come at a later date and will include a matchmaking feature for the raid.

The update also includes a slew of new rewards for players. They include exotic weapons such as the Regulus and Ravenous, which offer battle bonuses to players and apply bleed to nearby enemies, respectively. Two new gear sets are also being introduced, Foundry Bulwark and Future Initiative, alongside a range of cosmetic items.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is an online open-world, action shooter RPG experience set in a collapsing and fractured Washington, D.C. The game is currently available on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Google Stadia.