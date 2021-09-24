New ‘The Last Of Us’ content reveal coming this weekend

Naughty Dog has announced the reveal of “all-new” content on September 26 during The Last Of Us Day.

The Last Of Us Day is an annual event that celebrates the community surrounding the games, paying homage to the ground-breaking PlayStation series. The show itself starts at 5 PM BST on September 26.

During the show, according to a PlayStation Blog post, fans can expect “all-new” The Last Of Us content to be revealed, alongside the usual celebrations. Naughty Dog has already announced the launch of themed clothing that will be available across North and South America and Europe.

The items include a t-shirt with a watercolour Abby portrait on the chest, a grey knitted beanie with The Last Of Us’ logo embossed on the front, two variants of flannel shirt, a canvas backpack, and a printed bomber jacket. The full collection is listed on the PlayStation website.

There are also two variants of The Last Of Us-inspired guitars that will be available in selected countries. According to the site; “The Last of Us Part II Replica Taylor 314ce is the ultimate collector’s item, featuring a beautiful rich tobacco sunburst top and a custom moth fretboard inlay.

“The limited-edition The Last of Us Part II GS Mini guitar features Ellie’s distinctive tattoo in a beautiful black finish and The Last of Us Part II logo displayed on the headstock.”

In other Naughty Dog news, the Uncharted series is finally coming to PC with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, which will include a remaster of A Thief’s End and Lost Legacy.

The game’s trailer was revealed at the PlayStation Showcase on September 9, showing some glimpses of remastered footage and smoother frame rates, confirming that both A Thief’s End and Lost Legacy would be arriving in one package.