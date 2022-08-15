New ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ game being published by Private Division

A brand new The Lord Of The Rings game is being developed by the games division of Weta Workshop and being published by Take-Two subsidiary Private Division.

The title will be “set in the literary Middle-Earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien,” with Middle-Earth enterprises giving the Weta Workshop game studio “the broadest creative license to interpret the underlying lore of the books.”

Weta Workshop is known for its visual effects work on The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies, alongside Netflix’s The Witcher and Stranger Things. Weta’s game division was founded in 2014, and its website says it has worked on content for all major platforms, alongside Disney and Nintendo.

We’re thrilled to announce that we have partnered with @WetaWorkshop to publish a new game set in the literary Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. We look forward to sharing more about the project in the future! pic.twitter.com/z9HxvXe7Da — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) August 15, 2022

That said, the exact scope, genre and style of Weta’s upcoming Middle-Earth game remains to be seen. The company’s head of interactive Amie Wolken has said the game will be “so different from what fans have played previously,” with Wolken adding that “as fans ourselves, we’re excited for gamers to explore Middle-earth in a way they never have before, and introduce new fans to the magic of The Lord Of The Rings.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Weta Workshop to publish a game set in such an extraordinary and celebrated universe,” said head of Private Division Michael Worosz.

“The Lord of the Rings IP is home to so many remarkable stories, and no entity is better equipped than the team at Weta Workshop to create a distinctive, new Middle-earth gaming experience.”

This title is different to the recently announced Middle-Earth role-playing game coming from EA.

Recent games in the Middle-Earth universe have included the open-world Shadow Of Mordor and Shadow Of War titles, a number of mobile titles, and the recently delayed Gollum game as well.