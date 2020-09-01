New ‘The Outer Worlds: Peril On Gorgon’ gameplay has been revealed

Obsidian Entertainment has released new gameplay footage from the highly anticipated Peril On Gorgon DLC for its sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds.

The developer revealed the new gameplay walkthrough during Gamescom 2020. The clip gives players a glimpse of what they can expect from The Outer Worlds’ first DLC when it arrives on September 9.

The footage is accompanied by commentary from the DLC’s game director, Carrie Patel, who guides players through one of the campaign add-on’s side missions titled Love Is The Plan, The Plan Is Death.

Check out the gameplay walkthrough below.

The trailer also introduces players to Peril On Gorgon’s new quest hub, called the Sprat Shack. The Sprat Shack is where players will be able to pick up several quests from, including the one featured in the video. According to Patel, one of the main storylines of the DLC involves finding out what happened in Gorgon and to the people who lived there.

In the gameplay walkthough, players are also given a sneak peek of the P.E.T. (Pest Extermination Tool). The new weapon comes equipped with grav-plating that allows players to pull enemies closer for melee combat. New marauder enemy variants that are unique to the Gorgon region, as well as some of the new locations of the world, were also shown off.

Peril On Gorgon is the first of two story expansions coming to The Outer Worlds, with a second expansion being planned for release a few months after Peril On Gorgon.

The Outer Worlds is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The Peril On Gorgon DLC is set to release on September 9 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. A Switch port is expected in the future, but has not received a release date.