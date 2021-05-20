New ‘TimeSplitters’ game announced as Free Radical Design reform

A new TimeSplitters game has been announced by publisher Deep Silver.

The publisher has confirmed that the original developers behind the series, Free Radical Design, will be reforming to work on a new TimeSplitters game.

The studio will be headed up by Free Radical Design founder and TimeSplitters creator David Doak, and TimeSplitters 2 co-creator Steve Ellis.

“You asked us and we listened. We have been working on Plans to bring the TimeSplitters franchise back to life,” said the publisher, in an announcement on their official Twitter account.

A new Deep Silver Studio is coming – Free Radical Design pic.twitter.com/N5qTTcZfsW — Official Deep Silver (@deepsilver) May 20, 2021

In a press release, Steve Ellis said: “To finally be able to confirm that the studio has been formed and that we have a plan for the next TimeSplitters game is incredible”.

Free Radical Design will be situated in Nottingham, like the original studio. It is currently concentrating on building the studio and filling out positions, and will commence development on the game in the coming months.

The original TimeSplitters was released in 2000, followed by two sequels in 2002 and 2005. A fourth game was planned and in development in 2007. Development was halted shortly before Free Radical Design was bought by Crytek, and rebranded as Crytek UK.

The series has remained a cult classic over the years. Recently, an easter egg which contained the entirety of TimeSplitters 2, playable in 4K resolution, was discovered in Homefront: The Revolution.

Access to the game was thought to be lost, until a software engineer at Xbox Gaming discovered he had the code in a notebook, meaning players were finally able to access the full game.

