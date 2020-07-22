New ‘UFC 4’ gameplay trailer shows off improved striking and grappling

EA Sports has debuted a new gameplay trailer for next month’s UFC 4, which shows off its new striking and grappling mechanics.

The four-minute-long clip goes into great detail about the improved combat changes players can experience when the game launches on August 14. They include new takedowns, throws and clinch control that have been improved through EA’s Real Player Motion Technology.

Check out the trailer below.

Striking has been simplified so that multiple button taps will now unleash quick combinations, while a long-press will result in more damaging, and flashier, attacks. This was designed to give players more control over the strikes they throw, with each fighter in the roster having their own unique set of combinations and attacks.

A new clinch system is also being implemented. While the previous clinch system used the same controls as grappling on the ground, the new mechanic makes it so that players can now throw punches from different angles, engage and exit the clinch at will, and use it to disrupt their opponent’s attack, unlike the more linear experience of past games.

Another major change that was showcased include how takedowns work. Locomotion has been added to takedown attempts, which gives players more opportunities to deny or finish takedowns. Players can now counter takedowns with submission attempts, which will lead into one of the new choke or joint submission mini-games, which have been simplified and are more varied than in UFC 3. More submissions have also been added into the game, such as flying triangles and standing guillotines.

The ground game mechanics from past instalments will return via the game’s legacy controls, which can be turned off in favour of a more streamlined experience via the “grapple assist” option. Both control schemes will take advantage of additional ground positions during grappling exchanges, and for the first time includes striking during submission attempts.

EA Sports UFC 4 is set to launch on August 14 on PS4 and Xbox One. Pre-ordering the game will unlock new venues, as well as guest boxers Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.