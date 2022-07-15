Epic Games Store reveals next week’s free titles

The Epic Games Store is getting a new wave of free titles next week with the first-person shooter Tannenberg and the RPG shop simulation game Shop Titans available to grab from July 21 to July 28.

Tannenberg is a standalone expansion to the multiplayer FPS Verdun released in 2019. Like Verdun, Tannenberg is a realistic re-telling of World War One with accurate weapons, uniforms, equipment and gore modelling. While Verdun is based on the 1916 Battle of Verdun, Tannenberg is based on the 1914 Battle of Tannenberg in East Prussia.

Shop Titans meanwhile is a shop-keeping simulation game with RPG elements. Essentially, you play as a shopkeeper who sells items to adventurers. You can also send your own hired adventurers to go on quests to procure items for you, which can then be sold with a marked-up price.

Advertisement

These two titles are replacing Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Tarp which is a platformer action-adventure game available until July 21. The game is a remake of a 1989 Master System game of the same name and was reverse-engineered from the original Master System code.

Shortly after Epic launched its own storefront in 2018, the company has continued a tradition of offering free games each week. Recent titles that were free on the Epic Games Store include Total War: Warhammer, Borderlands 3, and Prey.

In 2021, Epic Games acquired Mediatonic, creator of the platformer battle royale game Fall Guys. The game has since exploded in popularity, reaching 50million players just weeks after going free-to-play on the Epic Games Store.

In other news, Team Solomid CEO Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh has been placed on probation from games within Riot’s ecosystem following the findings of an investigation into Dinh’s behaviour. Additionally, TSM is being fined £63K.