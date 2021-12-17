‘New World’ announces ‘The Wheel Of Time’ crossover event

Amazon Game Studios have announced details of a crossover between New World and Prime fantasy series The Wheel Of Time.

Launching December 24, and running until January 11, New World players will be able to get exclusive items based on the Prime fantasy series.

“By watching special New World Twitch streams, fans will be able to unlock new rewards which include weapon skins, apparel pieces and additional surprises. These streams will also include watch parties of The Wheel of Time finale,” which airs 24 December.

The time has come! #TheWheelofTime is now streaming on Amazon @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/WsKMWYeALA — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) November 19, 2021

Advertisement

If you’re new to Twitch Drops, Amazon says they “are a fun way to get in-game loot just for watching your favourite channels on Twitch! All you need to be eligible for Drops is to log into your Twitch account, set your profile to Online, and meet the Drop goal. Once earned and claimed, simply link your Twitch and Steam accounts to receive the rewards in-game.”

This event runs alongside the New World Winter Convergence Festival which is live now.

Amazon Games is yet to announce the Twitch schedule for The Wheel Of Time event or which streamers will be getting involved but they have revealed a few of the new items that will be available.

Check out the list The Wheel Of Time inspired New World items below: